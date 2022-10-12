One detective is going above and beyond the call of duty.

Denise Bouldin goes by "Detective Cookie." She uses chess to show kids just how much they can achieve if they put their minds to it.

It's all part of her work with the Seattle police outreach program.

Denise says while growing up on the south side of Chicago, she saw how police harassed her brothers.

At the same time, she remembers a kind officer at their school, who they could go to to talk about anything.

She ended up becoming a police officer, and wanted to embody that spirit she saw from the school officer.

She does it by playing chess with kids in the community. She started a weekly chess club in 2006, and she says chess wasn't an easy sell to all the kids.

But, she showed them how to think beyond what they thought they were capable of.

"Everybody plays chess every day, no matter what you're doing in school, on your job. You got to make a move, you got to make a decision," she said.

A new chess park has been created in honor of the detective in southeast Seattle. It's called Detective Cookie Chess Park.

Detective Cookie not only plays chess with the kids, she also helps them find jobs and pays for groceries.

And, in case they ever need her, she makes sure they have her cell phone number.