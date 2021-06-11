The Pennsylvania Tourism Office is doing its part to highlight award-winning gardens, arboretums and some worthy detours, right here in Pennsylvania.
The office has created a self-guided road trip called, "Best Buds: A Garden Trail."
The announcement was made during the Philadelphia Flower Show this week.
The road trip features 21 gardens and arboretums, and takes you from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh.
You can visit the grounds and greenery, and there are some unique detours along the way to take you off the beaten path.
The goal is to show you different parts of the state -- Philadelphia and its countryside, central Pennsylvania, and Pittsburgh and its countryside.
Longwood Gardens and Hershey Gardens are on the list, and some lesser-known gems, as well.
The tourism office says it knows people have been trying to find unique outdoor activities these days, so they thought this road trip was the perfect opportunity.
