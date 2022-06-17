Move over shuffleboard, a fun new competitive sport has taken over some senior centers.
Forklift racing is a real thing. Players aren't getting behind the controls of big, heavy machinery though. It's all miniature and piloted remotely.
But, the atmosphere during their playoff matches was anything but minor league.
Residents and racing fans gathered at the Carver senior living facility in Minnesota to watch the hometown 'River Rats' compete.
Every Thursday at 1 p.m., the River Rats face off virtually against other senior forklift racers in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Team members use remote-controlled forklifts to transport loads, usually containing books and toys.
The program's inventor designed the race to boost seniors' hand-eye coordination. Participants say it's harder than it looks.
"You have to be seriously aware of whether you want to go forwards or backwards, whether you want to turn left or right," said Dave Overlund, forklift racer. "Keep our composure, don't panic. Everybody watch out for me. You never know where I'll be."
The first team to deliver all four loads to a new location, wins. With so many moving parts, the race can get pretty hectic.