An agricultural idea that's been gaining steam is blending energy and agriculture at farms across the U.S.
A flock of sheep is working at a solar farm in the Midwest.
The sheep actually have nothing to do with the solar panels or producing energy. Instead, they're working to restore the land underneath the panels.
Out in Minnesota, an energy company has a solar farm 80 miles south of Minneapolis in the town of Waseca.
The company is using sheep to restore a native prairie habitat underneath the energy panels. The sheep are there to graze on the grass.
The company says it's part of a growing trend to find a second purpose for land beneath renewable energy sources.
"Minnesota's really been a leader in saying, well, we can't we use that land for something more than just growing grass, and so we think of the land as something we now have to care for. We've gotta be a good neighbor to that farmer, that community," said Julian White, with Nokomis Energy.
There are many benefits to having the sheep at the solar farms. They create fertile land for vegetation, which in turn helps keep the ground cooler, and that helps the solar panels generate more electricity.