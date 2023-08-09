Saving yourself from a stroke may be as simple as going grocery shopping, but only if you use the right shopping cart. Technology is crossing over into our everyday outings and saving lives.

Some shopping carts in the UK have sensors that monitor your pulse, and if they detect something unusual in your heartbeat, the carts will let you know you need to have it checked out.

The carts are part of a medical trial that's approaching it's third year.

Here's how it works: the carts are outfitted with sensors, and you place your hands on the cart, or trolley as they call them in the UK, for at least 20-30 seconds. The sensors check your pulse.

The hope is that these carts will catch any irregular heartbeats which lead to a condition called atrial fibrillation, or AFib, that causes blood clots to form in the heart and increases the risk of stroke.

"Generally in the public, people don't know that they have it, so our pilot study is looking into whether we can track whether people do have it, and so that then they can have preventative measures of stroke in the future," said Emily McGinn, of Liverpool John Moores University. "On our handles here in our Sainsbury trolleys, we have a sensor which is going to measure your heart rate at the end it can tell you whether that is regular or not regular."

If you have an irregular heartbeat, the sensor will turn red. If everything's okay, it stays green.

If it's irregular, you'll be referred to a cardiologist.

In the first part of the trial, they identified 39 patients who were in AFib and didn't know they were. That's out of 2,155 participants.