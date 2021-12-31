The Sierra Nevada mountains in California have been getting some record-breaking snow, which has skiers scrambling to slopes.

Josh Gold was one of them, out filming tricks with friends on his helmet-mounted camera. Jeremy Pascal was with him.

Pascal jumped from a cliff, flip and land in the deep snow below. At first, his landing looks clean — but then you can hear Gold notice something has gone seriously wrong.

"You can't really tell in the POV footage," Gold said, "but I can see his leg kick and he's trying to kick himself up and it's not working."

Luckily for Pascal, his friends knew exactly what to do. They rushed down the hill and started to dig.

It took two people, but they were eventually able to reach Pascal and get him some air. He knew every second counted.

"I thought, all right, just chill out," Pascal said, "don't use energy, so don't breathe as much."

Gold and Pascal say it's a good lesson to always ski in a group, which they always do.

They also say to check your landing zone before you jump and watch for snowbanks.

