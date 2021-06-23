A good deed turned into a fun surprise in Northampton County.
A phone call to the Slate Belt Regional Police Department led to a unique friendship, thanks to a shared love of pizza and softball.
The Pen Argyl Pink Knights -- a pre-K, kindergarten, and first grade softball team -- held their end of the season picnic on Friday at Bangor Memorial Park in Northampton County.
The head coach Josh Werkheiser is a local paramedic, so, when the festivities began dwindling down and they realized they had lots of leftover pizza, the coach's wife called the Northampton County dispatch center to invite some local departments to grab some of the leftover pizzas.
Officer Rolyn Santiago with Slate Belt Regional police was nearby so she stopped by and did what the department says she does best.
She started playing softball with the girls, helping them with their batting stances and proper swing techniques.
Officer Ro ended up staying 45 minutes playing ball and creating lasting memories with the girls.
The parent who sent videos, Alicia Righter, says at the end of the night, her daughter asked her new friend "Officer Ro" to come to her next softball game.
