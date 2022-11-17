Getting snowed in can be a big problem for people who have trouble getting around.

They're essentially stuck, waiting to be dug out.

A group in Minnesota worked to make sure their neighbors weren't left in the cold.

The Saintly City Snow Angels started on Facebook.

The growing group connects people in St. Paul, Minnesota who can't shovel with volunteers who are willing to help.

It's a game-changer in many communities, especially for elderly homeowners and those with mobility issues.

The group started small, with just a handful of volunteers, but after St. Paul's latest snow, it got more members.

Anyone can join, and there is no age requirement.

A group of wrestlers from a local Catholic school left practice early Tuesday to volunteer.

It's an act of kindness that made this snow day a great one.

"I'm gonna cry, sorry. It feels very joyful. It feels loving and I'm very, very grateful. You've given him access to everything and I think people underestimate how big of a difference that makes," said Jean Kingbird.

The volunteers say they also see the benefits.

"I get so much out of this too, being able to help neighbors," said Seneca Krueger, a Snow Angel.

The creator of the Snow Angels group, Heather Worthington, is working to develop a similar network of volunteers in communities all over St. Paul.

She hopes her group can serve as an inspiration and give more people an opportunity to give back.

She says she knows more people out there are looking for ways to lend a hand, but it isn't always obvious how you can do that.

She wanted to give those people a way to help.