It's often assumed that people who are experiencing homelessness simply don't want to work, but how do you find a job when you're being overlooked?
A Texas startup is working to connect people going through hard times with opportunities to succeed.
Cody Merrill is a software designer, and while listening to folks living on the street, he had an idea. He created an app to help get them back on their feet.
Cody created Socialwyze. People can use it to find non-profit, judgment-free job sites in need of manpower.
To enroll, you have to be referred by counselors at shelters and re-entry programs.
Cody has partnered with investors to help fund the app and pay the worker's wages.
They're giving folks a chance to support themselves again.
"That's in my mind now, work, it keeps me free, keeps me around my family, my whole community, it feels good to be around a whole lot of people instead of being locked up and people telling you what to do," said Charles Spencer, Restorative Farms employee.
Restorative Farms is an urban community garden in Dallas, where the app is based. Right now it only has jobs in that area.
The workers are getting paid right away too, and not having to wait the traditional two weeks at a new job. That helps a bit with the re-entry into the work world.