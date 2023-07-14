Lake Tahoe was a bit of a mess after Fourth of July celebrations, and volunteers spent a lot of time picking up trash.

It looked pretty clean after all that hard work, but just because it looks clean doesn't mean it actually was.

That's where this guy comes in. The BEBOT is an electric, solar-powered beach cleaning robot.

It can sift through four inches of sand and remove trash and debris that's as small as a half centimeter. It can pick up trash you can't even see with the naked eye. screen sand, rake seaweed, level out the sand, and lift and carry loads.

Creators say it also protects plant and animal life while it is cleaning.

"We were finding almost ten times the amount of trash picked up by the robot than our volunteers picked up in the exact same location," said Jesse Patterson, chief strategy officer of Keep Tahoe Blue. "So it just means that out of sight should not mean out of mind, because just below the sand is a bunch more trash."

Patterson works with Keep Tahoe Blue, which is a non profit that's been around since the 1950s. They partnered with Eco-Clean last year to bring in the robot and have just added a second one.

Patterson says with two robots, they are now able to clean entire beaches instead of just 5,000 square-foot plots.