Working out can be tough but when it's with your partner, it becomes a labor of love.
Jeff and Kathy Kapcsos hit their Run Streak Day 2000 goal back in November, running everyday for a total of 2,069 days.
They say its hard to remember a time when it wasn't a part of their daily routine.
Their journey began 5 years ago.
They both work full-time at Northampton Community College and raised four children.
In 2016 they decided to commit to running to see if it made a difference in how they were feeling. They also changed the way they were eating and switched to all organic, natural foods.
By that summer they lost a combined 80 pounds.
The daily running steak started when the couple came across the Runner's World Run Streak, which has runners commit to one mile a day, from Memorial Day to July 4th.
Jeff and Kathy followed along and they haven't missed a day since, running well-over 6-thousand miles.
Together they've also run 27 races.