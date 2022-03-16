Paul Noble is a Sophomore at the University of Northern Iowa.
And this spring break he's not in Cancun, but running across the state of Iowa. The entire state.
His journey started Sunday and he's hoping it's a record breaking run. He will be running for a while. If you know anything about Iowa, Paul plans to run along Highway 92 for most of the 275-mile trek.
The fastest known time to run across Iowa is four days, 15 hours, and 32 minutes and 15 seconds. That record is held by Taylor Ross, another runner who actually joined Paul's journey on Monday.
Paul's mom, dad, and girlfriend are also supporting his endeavor. They are driving along with food and water to help keep him going.
"Paul's always set high goals, high lofty goals. So we never know what he's going to do we just wanted to be here because he needs some help along the way," said Tracy Noble, Paul's mother.
It took a couple of years of training for Paul to get to this point. He has a few ultra-marathons under his belt. He says they prepared him well for this latest run.