A 97-year-old is celebrating a major milestone and is on the last few steps of completing her bucket list.
Helen Rains has fulfilled her mission to travel all 50 U.S. states with a trip to Rhode Island.
Rains says it's all thanks to one of her best friends. Her long-time friend Jan Ross recently found out Helen had traveled to 49 states. Jan told Helen she needed to get that last one in and they decided to give it a go.
Jan said she would take Helen to Rhode Island as a Christmas present. They packed everything up, hopped on a plane and flew from their home state of South Carolina to New England.
After arriving in Rhode Island they were treated to a tour of the state Capitol, with a welcomed citation from the state's governor Dan McKee.
Helen is originally from Pennsylvania. She moved to South Carolina to be closer to family after retiring from her work as a psychologist.
Helen loves traveling and used to travel mostly by car. She had a motorhome at one point and traveled the U.S. in that.