First responders in Berks County are being recognized for the care they provided during two recent emergencies.
The South Heidelberg Township Board of Supervisors honored four firefighters, a police officer and two paramedics for their actions and their kindness.
Officials recognized Womelsdorf Volunteer Fire Company Deputy Chief Ryan Zerbe, Lt. Michael McKeone and firefighters Doug Sigman and Kindall Wann.
They were called to a man's home when he suffered an emergency while cutting the grass.
After they helped paramedics at the scene, the firefighters finished the yard work that the man started.
They used his riding mower and push mower, and did it while wearing their protective fire gear.
Officials also presented a Meritorious Service Award to Officer Christopher Ranft.
He rendered aid to a woman who suffered an allergic reaction from bee stings at her home last month.
Officials said she made a full recovery thanks to his quick response.