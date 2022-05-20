Students from the Southern Lehigh School District are heading to the world finals to compete against some of the most creative brains on the planet.
Seven fourth- and fifth-graders from the Joseph P. Liberati Intermediate School will be heading to Iowa State University next week to take part in the Odyssey of the Mind competition.
It's a creative problem-solving competition.
Teams spend almost the whole year working on solutions to a series of problems, such as how to build a vehicle/propulsion system or how to interpret a literary classic. There are a wide range of topics.
The students must work together to present their solution to the problem in the form of a skit.
They have to come up with the storyline, props, and sometimes even costumes and the music.
This was a start-up year for this team. None of the kids had ever been a part of Odyssey of the Mind before, nor did they have any older siblings who had ever been involved, so they really had to build this team from the ground up.
69 News asked some kids what the hardest part has been, and one student said "agreeing on one idea."
She said they all had so many great ideas that it's hard to choose just one.
But that's where the working together part comes from so they learn how to help each other.
There is no outside help for these kids, they have to come up with everything on their own.
The world finals are modeled after the Olympics. There are opening and closing ceremonies, a festival and kids from teams all over the country and around the world trade pins with each other.