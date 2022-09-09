OMAHA, Ne. -- Art is an expression that can take many forms.

And one college student is using her creativity to help others, one brush stroke at a time.

Amiey Elsasser is a student at the University of Nebraska, Omaha.

She's studying medical humanities and studio art, and she's using body art as a way to highlight people with disabilities and tell their stories.

It's her final project before graduation.

She used models each with their own unique spinal injuries.

One of the models is her friend Rachael Johnson who was in a rollover car accident in 2013.

Another model, Nancy Berg, lost her ability to walk when she was in a car accident at 16.

Nancy says each spinal cord injury is like a fingerprint and she says two people could break the same section of their spinal cord, but have different sensation and mobility.

Amiey's project helps visualize that sensation and pain.

She is sharing the photos on her Instagram page. You can find it under the name "Arts-based-research."

"It's been very eye opening for me to see the other side of things," Amiey said, "and just to be able to listen to it has been such a gift, and to be able to help them tell their story in the background, because it's photographs of them, it's not me."

Amiey says she hopes the audience will learn something new, like she has through this process.