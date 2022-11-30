It's hard to know where to look if your family pet goes missing. That's why some experienced pet-finders in Colorado are here to help.

Sometimes all it takes to start feeling hopeful is knowing there's a team supporting you every step of the way.

That hope inspired a squad of five women to start a Facebook page offering their expertise in finding lost pets.

Pet owners in Colorado can reach out to the page "The Vanished: Colorado Pets."

The pet-finders take their information and start getting the word out. They put out hundreds of flyers in hours, scour lost-and-found pet listings, and check animal shelters. They set up humane traps that can be monitored remotely.

The women say they look forward to the happy reunions.

"We've probably found between us all thousands and thousands of dogs..." said Renae Bagwell.

"Once you start doing this stuff though and you get a match, it's very addictive. It's like a calling," said Barb Sebring.

The pet-finders say it's important to show owners in that part of Colorado that there's a network of resources ready to help if they lose their pet.

The women say it's important to stay calm, be as detailed as possible, and remain hopeful. There are times when pets make their way back home.

The squad pays for a lot of expenses out of their own pocket.

Though they don't accept any rewards for finding lost pets, they do hold fundraisers to help cover costs.