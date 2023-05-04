It's a special day in the Star Wars universe.

As the saying goes, "May the '4th' be with you." It's taken, of course, from the iconic movie line "may the force be with you."

May the 4th is considered Star Wars Day, and fans are celebrating the big day for their favorite franchise.

The turn of phrase has become quite popular. According to Lucasfilm, the slogan was flip-flopped in 1978 as a greeting for the Fourth of July, but the following year is when it really took off.

So how did it gain traction? That's actually tied to British history.

In 1979, Margaret Thatcher won the election to become Britain's first female prime minister. To mark her victory, her party took out a half-page ad in the May 4, 1979 issue of the London Evening News that read, "May the fourth be with you, Maggie. Congratulations."

It's been used as a greeting on May 4th ever since.

If you're looking for something to do around here, Blue Mountain Resort is having a May the 4th party at Slopeside Pub & Grill on Thursday night from 5-9 p.m. They have Star Wars-themed apps and drinks, like a Jedi-inspired cocktail. There's also a Lego-building competition, trivia and costume contest.