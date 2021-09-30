One flyer could have the power to save a life, and that's exactly what happened in Chicago.
You may see flyers on a bulletin board or a decal on the back of a car, but do you read them?
One woman did after seeing a flyer at her local baseball field and it was a life-changing moment.
Julian Ortiz has battled an autoimmune disease for most of his life. It began attacking his body to the point where the father of four could barely move.
Two years ago, doctors told him he would need a new kidney to survive.
That's where Lisa Segura comes in. She saw a flyer hanging up at their local baseball field, where both she and Julian coach, about how he needed a kidney. They had never met, but Lisa says she knew she needed to help.
She started the process to see if she was a match and she was. So, she donated her kidney to Julian.
"It was a surreal moment. It was like she practically gave me another chance at life and healthy life. Not only for myself but for my kids and my wife. There's nothing I could do to pay her back," Ortiz said.
The kidney transplant was about two weeks ago and both Julian and Lisa are recovering well.
The National Kidney Foundation estimates there are 100,000 people who are currently waiting for a kidney transplant. Visit their website for details on how to become a living donor.