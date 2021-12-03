One in four women experience domestic abuse in their lifetime, and it's difficult for victims to break the cycle.
Some local students want to help make leaving an abusive relationship easier.
In most abusive situations, it's not just emotional and physical abuse, it's financial abuse -- keeping women trapped without any access to money.
A new website could change that, and therein lies the good news part of this story.
Seven students at Lehigh University decided to work with 2014 alum Stacy Sawin, who was a stalking victim, and her non-profit, FinAbility.
It just launched in August. It's a website where you can to learn how to safely open bank accounts and how to access financial resources needed to escape abuse.
Stacy says the most common reason survivors remain trapped in abusive relationships is financial abuse and financial insecurity.
Students say working with Stacy was a unique experience. First, they educated themselves about domestic violence. They met with survivors and caregivers, like Turning Point of the Lehigh Valley, local police and social workers.
The stories they heard were heart wrenching. They felt the best way they could make a difference was to help FinAbility be financially secure, so they started a crowdfunding campaign for FinAbility. Their goal is to raise $10,000 dollars, and as of Friday, they were at about $7,000.
Their hope is more people will watch the crowdfunding video and consider donating to the cause.