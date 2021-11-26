THORNTON, Colo. – A shop class at a Colorado high school is building more than birdhouses. Students are lending their handiwork to help give foster children a home —all while developing job skills they'll have forever.
The construction class is held inside the Future Forward Career and Technical School in Thornton, Colorado. In this course, students aren't just building for a grade. They're building for the future.
Students are working together on a tiny home for foster children, specifically those who will soon age out of their foster homes. They're currently working with county officials to establish a tiny home village made entirely by teens.
They're also learning a lot in the process — from heating and air-conditioning, to electricity and plumbing.
Their instructor says it's incredibly rewarding for students to see their skills tangibly help someone in need.
"Get to work on a tiny home? That's real world," said teacher Aaron Cooper. "We're doing everything in that tiny home that we do in the real world. Real world skills. They get to see something come together and then actually go to the community."
The homes may be tiny, but the spaces don't feel small thanks to some efficient designs from students.
It'll be a cozy place for someone in need to finally call their own. The first tiny home from the class is expected to be finished in March of next year.
The eventual goal is to build 10 more of the homes in the coming years.