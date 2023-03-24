EASTON, Pa. - A printmaking class at Lafayette College in Easton raised more than $2,000 for Ukraine last year.

This year, the class has new students and a new mission.

This time, they are making posters and t-shirts. They'll sell those and the money they raise will go to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

Students are learning first-hand how they can make a difference through their art.

One of the students, Pelin Cetin, is from Turkey.

She says the earthquake continues to weigh heavily on her mind and that it's been difficult because she's so far away from home. She says she feels like she's limited in how she can help.

But the work they do in this class will help bring more awareness to what's happening in Syria and Turkey.

"Let's just spread the word around. Let them wear something that reminds them that is happening, and no matter what part of the world, it is still a human rights issue. Like, we're people," said Cetin.

The students have spent the last few weeks designing, crafting, and packaging t-shirts and posters.

They each put a special spin on the designs they create.

One student used the national flower of Turkey, the tulip, for inspiration.

Another student used the crescent and the star of the Turkey flag.

Students use a heat-set ink to make the shirts, so that's why you saw them ironing the design onto the fabric

They'll be selling their designs to students online and in person at the College Center today from 11 to 1.