School custodians are an important part of the education system, keeping our schools clean and safe for students.
So when one of them went down at a local high school students and staffed rushed to help him.
Bob - who's in his 80s - has been a custodian at Hamburg Area High School in Berks County for about five years. He's retiring this year, and this last year has been an eventful one for Bob.
On November 16th, he fell and hit his head and without hesitation, students and staff helped save him. Those students were honored for their quick thinking actions.
Here's what happened.
The teens were waiting for their high school musical practice to start when they heard Bob fall.
Students Madison Fisher, Arwen Buckwalter, Samantha Gruber and Matthew Curtis ran out in the hallway and that's when they realized he really needed help.
They realized he hit his head so some of the students were holding Bob's hand and talking to him- keeping him calm, while one ran to the nurse's office for gauze and gloves.
The students applied pressure to his head wound.
Meanwhile, the school's music and gifted teacher Leslie Weaver was on the phone with 911.
Leslie said, "nobody asked these students to take on these roles. They jumped in when they saw that a member of the Hamburg family needed help."
She went on to say "these students demonstrated maturity and compassion beyond their years."
And, it wouldn't be good news without a good ending - emergency crews arrived, took Bob to the hospital. He survived that fall, was able to come back to work and is doing okay.