A group of students in Indiana were honored this week for their quick action to save their teacher's life.
Don Criswell says he's lucky to be alive. He's a building trades teacher in the New Castle Community School District.
Back in September, he was working with a group of high school students at a construction site. He stepped onto a board that was not secure and fell 9 feet, head first, onto a concrete pad. He suffered a serious head injury.
The sheriff's deputy who arrived first at the scene said he did not think Criswell was going to survive, but the students who saw what happened jumped in right away to help.
"I took off my sweatshirt and helped wrap my sweatshirt and held their sweatshirts onto his head," said student Brendon Powell.
"He kept trying to fight to get up, thinking he was going to walk it off, like it was just another fall," said Gage Reno, another student.
Criswell has to wear a neck brace until January. He said it serves as a reminder of how he might not be standing today, if it weren't for his students' quick thinking.