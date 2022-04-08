Some friendly-competition goes a long way in making seemingly-mundane work more exciting.
That's the thinking behind an annual Olympics-style-event put on by Easton Area High School. Thursday was the annual Reading Olympics at Easton Area High School.
High school students from across the Valley answered trivia questions about books.
Here's how it works: Students have a list of 25-books to read before the competition. The list changes every year.
Then, when it comes time to compete, students from participating schools head to Easton Area High-school. There they face-off against each-other in a three-round format.
The school with the most points at the end of those three rounds wins.
"I'm super excited for them," said Nicole Capuano, Whitehall High School Book Club Advisor. "They take a break from social media"
"Just really happy we got to come out here compete, the opportunity to be involved and meet up with other schools," she added.
There are trophies for the teams in first, second and third place. First place also gets an autographed book from the competition's list.
Middle schoolers across the Lehigh Valley will compete in a similar Reading Olympics event May 3rd, and elementary students will face-off May 5th.