A program in Kansas City, Missouri is creating special bonds between students and cats.

The kids are developing important life skills while helping the felines find forever homes.

Wyandotte High School is teaming up with animal rescue Wayside Waifs for "Once Upawn a Time" reading program.

It's pretty simple -- kids come to the shelter a few times a week and read to cats!

There are two goals.

Shelter officials say having kids read to cats helps cats get acclimated to being around humans. They want the cats to know that people are kind.

For the students, this gives them a chance to develop literacy skills.

They can practice reading in an environment where they aren't being judged.

"[If] you're reading to like a full audience, you're nervous, but like with the cat, all she says is meow," says student Juan Mota.

"When I'm saying you're going to read to the cats, they're like, they're not gonna listen, they don't know, but they do, they come to the front, they curl up, they listen," said Amy Putman, Wayside Waifs humane educator.

This program isn't limited to high school students. Girl Scouts participate and so do adult groups.

This is one of several programs the shelter offers. It has an anti-bullying curriculum, dog safety classes and a variety of volunteer programs for the whole family.