Just walking down the hallway would seem boring in one middle school in Kentucky.

At East Middle School outside of Louisville, you might want to watch where you walk because kids are zipping by.

They are skateboarding at school. Inside school, in the hallways.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the mid-morning skateboard club skates and sometimes crashes in the hallways.

The club was started by art teacher Zachary Hypes. Last year, he asked the school board if the kids would be allowed to skate inside the school, and they said yes.

The school's principal says she's seen the lessons they are learning from skateboarding and how it's helping them in life.

Here's what some of the students had to say about how skateboarding has changed them:

"It helps me like get settled and focus more."

"I feel like it made me a bit more patient."

"Skateboarding has definitely taught me to be independent and be more confident about myself."

One of the first things they learn is what to do if they feel like they are going to fall, and then how to fall, which is maybe partly why this club been a success at the school so far.

Zachary says skateboarding teaches you to accept and love the process of failing over and over but to keep going and eventually succeed.