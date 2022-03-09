Ukrainian-native Arina McAllister teaches art class at Pevely Elementary in Missouri. She says she's tries to keep up with the tensions in her home country between classes, but the news of the invasion has made it hard to see the light.
Her students noticed and did their part to brighten her day.
The idea was inspired by Arina's desk, as it has colorful sunflowers to remind her of her country's resilience. In Ukraine, sunflowers are an important symbol of positivity.
So when her students saw the news of war was getting her down, they gave her a colorful garden to keep her spirits up.
Hundreds of her students expressed their love by filling the halls with sunflowers of their own, along with signs of support for Arina's home.
"By the time I was leaving school on Monday, it was a shower of sunflowers, it was a shower of love," said Arina. "I think every single sunflower in my school represents love and support."
Arina says sometimes in the darkest of moments, support from other people shines the brightest.
She says the gesture went a long way in giving her hope by reminding her how kind people can be.
She says she's been sharing pictures of the sunflowers and signs of support to her loved ones still in Ukraine.