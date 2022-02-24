A Jeep owner in Illinois had a unique idea for how to raise money for kids with cancer involving a stuffed duck.
His name is Mr. Vanderquack and he recently traveled through Berks County and the Lehigh Valley.
Mr. Vanderquack is an adorable 20 inch stuffed animal and is owned by Lisa Unverzagt. Lisa owns a Jeep and thought it would be fun to see if she could get other Jeepers around the country to create a convoy and drive Mr. Vanderquack in their jeeps to all 50 states.
The convoy is raising money for St. Jude and childhood cancer research along the way.
She posted about her idea on Facebook and the adventure began.
Lisa organized the convoy and outfitted Mr. Vanderquack with a GPS tracker so you can follow his journey online.
He left St. Louis, Missouri on September 3rd and arrived in Pennsylvania a few days ago. This is his 47th state.
ICU nurse Chrissy Ritter is the Jeeper from our area who is showing Mr. Vanderquack around. He's already quiet the traveler, having flown out to Alaska and Hawaii.
Chrissy says she's honored to be a part of this caravan, Her parents passed away recently and were jeep owners and big supporters of St. Jude. When she heard about Mr. Vanderquack and his journey, she knew she wanted to be a part of it.
"He has been on planes, trains and automobiles, Jeeps you name it. He has definitely put his mark on this world, on the states and on our hearts and right now during this time in this pandemic, we could use a little bit more happiness and a little bit more smiles and a whole lot more Mr. Vanderquack in my opinion," said Chrissy.
So far, Mr. Vanderquack has raised more than $85,000 for St. Jude.
