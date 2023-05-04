A school superintendent in Iowa has taken on a side career to support his students.

His district is one of many with a shortage of bus drivers, so he's getting behind the wheel.

Davis Eidahl signed up to drive after his school district received grant money to train new drivers.

He says with all of the extracurricular activities students have, there are days when the district needs extra buses and vans, but there aren't enough drivers for the routes.

So he trained, took the test and got his license.

"I think it's a great way for him to lead by example. Obviously we're short on drivers so, every driver is crucial at this point," said Dave Johnson, Solon schools director of transportation.

Eidahl says there was a bit of a learning curve at first, but it quickly became a fun challenge.

"I was nervous. I won't lie about that. There's a lot of controls. And a lot of things you're required to think about and do all at the same time," he said.

Eihdahl says he likes driving the bus because it gives him a chance to interact with students in a different environment.

He says the more he drives, the more he craves it.

His first official bus route hit close to home for him. He had to drive his daughter's track team to Davenport for a meet.