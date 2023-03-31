On Wednesday, a teacher, Ryan Roberts was heading home from school with his two boys in the car when he noticed a car pulled over but still near the middle of the road.

"What is this lady doing being in the middle of the road? She's going to get hurt," said Ryan Roberts. "As we passed her, the side mirror I was watching her, I was like, 'the lady is hurt.'"

He was right. The woman in the passenger seat was choking on a cough drop. She was riding with her daughter and her daughter stopped the car when she noticed her mom was choking.

Ryan pulled over after he noticed something was wrong and ran over to their car. He was able to get the mom out far enough to come behind her and start performing the Heimlich Maneuver. On the third try, the woman spit out the cough drop. By then, other people had stopped to try and help as well.

"These folks were probably people who were on their way home from work and were just driving by, stopped to help because someone was in distress and they made a difference. They saved a life," said Dr. Jim Ireland, Honolulu Emergency Services Dept.

Turns out he saved a centenarian. Ryan found out later the woman who was choking on the cough drop is 100 years old.

And here's the other a-ha moment. Ryan was just trained in CPR and first aid- where they went over the Heimlich Maneuver two weeks ago.