Liam Garner says he knew he didn't want to go to college right out of high school.

Rather, he wanted to experience all that the world had to offer.

So he set off on a biking journey across the Americas.

His trip began August 1st, 2021 in Prudhoe Bay, Alaska.

That's the northernmost point in the U.S. that is accessible by road.

His destination, Argentina, specifically to the southernmost point of South America!

Garner set off with a tent, sleeping bag, some food and water, portable batteries, a medical kit, and some spare bike parts.

He set a budget of $430 dollars per month.

On January 10th of this year, he reached his destination!

He biked through 14 countries and covered nearly 20,000 miles in 527 days.

Garner says the trip had its challenges.

He was robbed while in Mexico.

He struggled with extreme heat.

He spent a month in the hospital due to an accident.

Despite those setbacks, he never gave up.

Garner says the point of the trip was to learn about the world and to show himself that he could do anything.

Garner is 19 now.

He's in the process of backpacking back to California with his partner Chloe.

As for his bike, that's being shipped home.

Once Garner reaches his destination, he plans to write a book about his trip.