One teen got the surprise of a lifetime when he was called to the stage to play drums for his favorite band.

The Killers performed in Salt Lake City, Utah this week, and the audience wanted to make sure the musicians saw one of the teenagers in the crowd. They used their cell phone flashlights to shine a light on Alec Andersen's sign so the band would see it.

His sign says "B-Flo, can I drum with my heroes?" for lead singer Brandon Flowers.

Apparently it's a tradition for the band, as they are known for pulling fans on stage to help them perform the song "For Reasons Unknown," but they weren't sure they were going to continue the tradition after COVID.

Alec saw another kid get pulled up on stage years ago, and he has been practicing the drums ever since, hoping he would have the same chance.

His parents, Eric and Jonni, have encouraged him the whole way.

And then came the moment of truth.

"It took me a minute to kind of process the fact that like my musical idols were standing right next to me and were like shaking my hand and hugging me," Alec said.

It's more than just a dream come true for Alec, it's also a redemption story.

He's faced some tough times recently. A family friend died, and then he was in an awful bike accident where his dad was seriously hurt.

"Starting with a really bad mountain bike accident that I had and my three sons were with me and I was life-flighted off the mountain," said Eric Andersen, Alec's dad. "That started for Alec in particular some some really significant trauma and anxiety."

Alec says The Killers' music helped pull him through those tough times.

He says getting to play with his idols is "the turning point" for the past few bad years, and he hopes to have some more good memories ahead.

Lots of other fans were gathered around him after he came off stage, wanting to take pictures with him.