A Virginia teen is taking a spooky approach to feeding people in need.

Jude Adler, 16, came up with the idea for "Mummies for Mouths" last year.

This year, he hopes to help even more people.

Jude and his fellow students at Madison High School in Vienna are taking glass jars and turning them into mummies.

Their work is pretty simple. The only materials they need are masking tape and eyes.

They will then sell the decorations and give all of the money they earn to local nonprofits.

Jude says he came up with the idea as a way to repurpose glass so it doesn't end up in landfills.

Last year, Jude raised $6,000.

This time around, he wants to double it!

"We saw all of the meals being distributed to people who needed it, and now I just feel like we are already kicking back better than ever," he said. "If we can do that, we can do three times that, four times that, a million times over again. Just to try and help everybody."

Jude says it's a big goal, but he thinks it's doable.

So far, he and his classmates have made more than 300 mummies, and they've raised $3,500.

Jude asks for a $10 donation per jar.

Donations are accepted online.