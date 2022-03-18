There is overwhelming, international support for the crisis in Ukraine. One teen half-way around the world- here in the US- is doing her part to preserve the war-torn country's beauty and history.
Ella Bramlett is just 14 year old and she's been painting for most of those years.
She paints watercolors as a way to express her but when she was watching the news with her family, and seeing the bombings in Ukraine her art became about preservation.
She often paints while sitting and watching TV and so that's what she was doing when she first learned about what was happening in Ukraine.
She saw the destruction that was everywhere and she noticed how beautiful the cities were that were being destroyed. So she started painting them, landscapes of those cities.
Her paintings are reflections of the way these Ukrainian cities looked before the bombings.
Within just a few days Ella had finished watercolors of two Ukrainian cities, Kiev and Kharkiv.
She's also painted Mariupol. And she's working on a few more. She explained why she started with the capital city and Kharkiv.
"Those are two others that have been really influenced by all the bombing and stuff and those are two of the other hardest hit cities," said Ella.
Prints of her watercolors are for sale, and she's donating 100% of the proceeds to missions helping Ukraine. And her efforts are directly supporting Ukrainian people.
Those funds are going to two groups:
The "Sea Star Kids" -- which serves disadvantaged Ukrainian youth through bible camps and college scholarships.
And Eastern European Missions -- a nonprofit helping Ukrainian refugees.
If you'd like to check out Ella's work and pick up a print for yourself, you can find her on Instagram and Facebook under "Ella Bramlett Designs".
She has also started a website to handle the influx of orders since her story has gone national. You can find that at ellabramlettdesigns.com.