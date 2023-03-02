Two teens from Iowa didn't hesitate to jump into an icy pond, and they ended up saving two kids' lives.

Jasmine and Jacora Morris are sisters. They live in a town outside of Des Moines, Iowa, and this weekend, they were just sitting at home, scrolling through TikTok. They happened to look out the window and saw some kids who were playing on a pond fall through the ice.

Jasmine says she screamed, "they're drowning," and she and her sister ran out of the apartment and down the stairs.

When they got to the pond behind their building, they jumped in. They had on shorts and tank tops.

"I'm numb. So those kids, they've been in there longer than me. They've got to be numb. At some point, they were going to just stop moving and I didn't want them to just stop moving," said Jasmine. "So I was just like come on. Just get them out. You can get out later. Just get them out."

The one boy was trapped under the ice. He only had one finger out of the water.

That's what Jacora says she grabbed onto to pull him out. The girls had to go in up to their shoulders for the rescue.

The rescue happened so fast that crews didn't get there until after it was over.

"I was amazed. Not many children would drop what they're doing, or adults, and just run out and wade in the water up to their shoulders to pull two other kids out," said Doug Harms, West Des Moines EMS division chief.