A new high school club in Virginia is giving new meaning to the phrase "meet and greet."

It was started by a senior who says he had always wanted to start his own club, and this one is a marriage of two of his favorite things: meat and meeting new people.

Jack Alexander Cheatum started a charcuterie club.

He says when he pitched it to his high school counselor, he figured only a handful of students would be interested in joining, but nearly 100 students showed up to the first meeting.

They meet in the library and Jack says they have been doing research on the origins of where certain charcuterie board items are from.

"I've always wanted to make a club," he said. "I feel like they're very valuable for building a stronger community and its just a good way to meet friends. and I love food, so I wanted to tie it in somehow."