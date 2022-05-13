A Colorado teen took his obsession with hamsters to the next level. He's helping them find homes in honor of his own beloved furry friend.
To say 14-year-old Copland LaBerge loves hamsters would be an understatement. He says he felt a special connection with the critters ever since he got his first, Gretta.
Copland thinks his autism actually helps him see and connect with hamsters on a deep level.
Copland was diagnosed with OCD and anxiety earlier in life, but his parents didn't consider he had autism until the pandemic began.
They say everything clicked with things went virtual.
Now Copland's room is all decked-out with hamster decor.
His dad even built him a shelf so he can sleep next to his new hamster, Chloe.
Copland took his love for hamsters and ran with it, with a little help from his "board of directors," aka his family.
"My dad actually had the idea. Why don't you start a nonprofit? And I thought he was joking at first," he said. "I want other people and their hamsters to be able to have that deep connection."
He started Gretta's Hamster Rescue.
Copland has a website where potential hamster adopters can learn how to properly care for them.
One day he even plans to have hamsters available for adoption, and he already has a waitlist.
He's also raised $1,000 in one month, mostly anonymously through the internet.
In the meantime, Copland's parents say they're so proud to see their son following his passion.