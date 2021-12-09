A Nevada teenager's fight against cancer has inspired him to spread some holiday cheer.
He hopes to inspire others to join him in giving back.
Jonah Howell, 18, knows all too well how difficult it can be to spend the holidays in the hospital.
Two Christmases ago, in 2019, he found out he had cancer. He says the holidays were the hardest.
"At first it was a shock, but the most of the, the hardest part was Christmas. I had my phone so I was watching everyone celebrate Christmas that year. And I was stuck in the hospital," he said.
Thankfully, Jonah is back home for the holidays.
He's in remission, and now on a mission to make hospitals a bit more festive for kids staying over on Christmas.
For the second year in a row, Jonah is collecting money to buy Christmas care packages for Renown Children's Hospital in Reno.
The packages include a tree for kids to trim and gingerbread house kits.
Jonah says holidays are the time to give and share.
"It would just make me happy to know I can make the kids happy, and it would make the kids happy knowing they have Christmas back," he said.
Jonah's goal is to raise funds to put together at least 55 Christmas packages.
To reach his goal, he's encouraging others to get into the gift-giving spirit and donate through their Target gift registry.
People can donate until Dec. 18, and the packages are set to be delivered on Dec. 20.