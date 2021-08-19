Some hard work by a group of high school students in Buffalo, New York is changing the life of a young boy.
Josiah Reid Clarke, a soon-to-be second grader, does what typical 7-year-olds do, but with just one hand. He was born that way.
Now, some teenagers are putting their heads together to give Josiah the gift of a lifetime.
Josiah's dad says he plays soccer and basketball, skateboards, rollerblades, and rides a dirt bike. He learned to do it all with just one hand.
Some teenagers heard his story and thought they might be able to build something just for him.
They have been building adaptive devices for children through the AT&T Hand in Hand program sponsored by WNY STEM Hub.
The free summer program helps teach a diverse group of students about digital literacy and the impact technology can have on the community.
"To be able to see him now and bring his ideas to life, the colors he wanted and everything, it's very impactful," said Elias Humphrey, high school senior.
They already had a first fitting, but the students still have to make the final touches on Josiah's new arm.
And, Josiah says he wants to be just like these students when he grows up, and help others.
When Josiah was asked what the first thing he wants to do with his new hand is, he said he wants to ride his bike with it.