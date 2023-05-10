"Prom-posals" are getting more creative and teens are upping their game when it comes to how they get to the big dance.

Some teens in Indiana had a few escorts.

Andy Curry and Mikayla Messer had a limo, but when the plans fell through, they had to come up with another way to get to prom. Luckily they knew a Jeep owner who happened to know a few other Jeep owners, so instead of taking just one Jeep to prom, they took more than 80.

"Jeep people are a different breed, they want to make sure that everyone feels love and that they are supported, so this is not the first and it won't be the last," said Mike Latta, Jeep enthusiast.

Meanwhile, out in Washington, a teen got to the prom in a World War II tank. High school junior Sherman Bynum and his best friend Sam Tatro got the idea after realizing a man in Portland had one and was offering rides for $1,000. The teens made a TikTok about wanting to go to prom in the tank, set up a GoFundMe and raised the money. Besides the tank, Sherman also had a bagpiper escort him and his friends to the dance.

Sherman's date, however, did not want to get in the tank, so she found another way to prom.