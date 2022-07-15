A teenager from Texas is making headlines for not just her accomplishments, but also her journey to inspire others.
Alena Wicker, 13, is making history as the youngest Black person, and youngest person ever, to be accepted into medical school.
She was accepted into University of Alabama.
Alena was accepted into Arizona State University's engineering program last year, at just 12 years old.
She had dreams of working for NASA, but she says that quickly changed after just one engineering class.
That's when she pivoted her goals to becoming a viral immunologist, a doctor who studies immune responses to viruses.
She says she was inspired by a trip to Jordan and The Brown STEM Girl Foundation.
Alena started that foundation to encourage other girls of color to get into science and math.
"I really want to leave my mark on the world, and lead a group of girls that know what they can do," she said.
Alena attends classes virtually from her home state of Texas, then she flies in for her lab courses.
She has already finished two and a half years of college by taking a full course load at Arizona State University and Oakwood University.
If everything goes as planned, Alena will be a doctor by the time she is 18.