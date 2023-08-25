What was lost has been found, and it's very good news for a 9-year-old girl in Texas.

Valentina Dominguez calls her doll Beatrice her best friend so she was devastated when she lost her.

This was a few weeks ago. Valentina and her family had just come home from a trip to Tokyo — they brought Beatrice on the trip with them — but after unpacking, they could not find the doll anywhere.

They searched all their bags and the last time they remember seeing the doll was on the plane on the way home. So Valentina's dad, Rudy Dominguez, called the airport and the airline, but they weren't able to find Beatrice. As a last resort, they posted about the lost doll on social media.

"She's my best friend. She has brown hair, my color skin," Valentina said.

"Beatrice was a big part of our lives for the past 3 or 4 years," Rudy said. "I am feeling sad because she is very sad."

But thanks to American Airlines pilot James Danen, they are sad no more. Valentina and Beatrice have been reunited.

Danen lives just a few miles away from the Dominguez family in Dallas.

A friend showed him the post about the lost doll, and since he happens to fly into Tokyo from time to time, Jim took it upon himself to help find Beatrice.

Danen was able to track her down at the airport's lost-and-found when he was there, and he brought her back home to Valentina.