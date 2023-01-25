High school students in Texas have been working on their barbecue skills for months, getting ready for a big competition this weekend.

If your barbecue is good enough, you'll get some money for college or a trade school. That's not a bad prize for having the best barbecue in Texas, but it's a big state and known for it's barbecue, so the competition is fierce.

Students at Jefferson High School in San Antonio are working on their recipes. They are part of the Junior Pitmaster Challenge at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Competition this weekend.

"This competition, it just encapsulates everything that we want our kids to fully enjoy, and it is the communication, the comradery, but it's that competition that modifying and adjusting everything just as quickly as you can in order to make the best product possible because you get just one bite," said teacher Stacy Carroll.

If they win, they'll leave with $20,000 to further their education.

Student Megan Romo says she's ready.

"I've been exposed to different cultures, and I've also learned how to cook a variety of meats and I'm really excited of what I've learned and how I can use it," she said.

The team from Jefferson High, the Mustangs, says they've perfected their chicken recipe.

Teams are made up of 2-5 students, and there are three categories: chicken, pork spare ribs and brisket.

Judges will be scoring based on several factors, including taste, texture and apperance.