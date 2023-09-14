An 8-year-old girl in Alabama is celebrating other kids on her birthday.

You can buy a lot of toys with $550, but instead of spending that money on herself, third grader Libby Barret decided to give it all away.

She says the gift she got back from her donation was better than anything she could have bought herself.

Libby is a student at Prattville Elementary near Montgomery, Alabama. She used all her birthday money to buy new toys, bean bags, cleaning supplies and a new rug for the kids in her school's special education program.

She shared the love by inviting her classmates down to spend time with the kids in the program.

"You give to people. It makes them so happy, and you will feel much happier. You won't feel grumpy. You'll feel happy if you give, and you don't receive," said Libby.

Libby's dad says he wasn't surprise by her generosity. She's been donating her birthday money every year since she was 5-years-old.