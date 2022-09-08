A boy's enthusiasm for corn has sparked a movement across social media.

You may have seen the videos that have been all over TikTok and other social media.

Tariq, 7, was featured in a video on "Recess Therapy" in which host Julian Shapiro-Barnum interviews little kids and then posts the funny clips.

He asked Tariq about corn and thanks to that interview, Tariq has now been dubbed the "Corn Kid."

The interview has millions of likes, and even prompted The Gregory Brothers to turn his clips into a catchy remix. Their song has gone viral on TikTok.

And since that video, everything in Tariq's life has changed.

This week, the governor of South Dakota signed an executive proclamation making Tariq the state's official "corn-bassador." He got to visit the state's corn palace.

Celebrities and fast food chains are honoring Tariq.

Kevin Bacon played an acoustic version of the remix, using an ear of corn to tap along to the beat as he strummed his guitar.

And, Chipotle shared a social media spot showcasing the Corn Kid.

Tariq has since started his own TikTok account called @kornboyofficial.