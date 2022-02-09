The Smithsonian National Museum of American History is seeking pictures from trips to Disney's parks.
The photos will become part of a project that explores how the parks have changed through the years.
The Smithsonian wants people to send pictures that show all facets of a trip to Disney: kids posing with characters, enjoying the rides, eating snacks, or even sleeping after a busy day!
The pics can be action shots, poses, candid - whatever you have.
There's no need to worry about pictures being blurry or double-exposed, either, the museum says it will crop and touch up as necessary.
In addition to the photos, you should also send a description of your trip such as memories of the day, what the visit meant to you and your family, anything notable.
If you want to participate, send your photos and your story here. The Smithsonian is encouraging everyone to send in their photos, so if you've been to Disney with a camera, click the link!
This information is all posted on the Good News page at WFMZ.com.
The Smithsonian has already had an overwhelming response to its request.
Officials say they may not get to use every picture and story submitted, but they say each one will contribute to their research about the parks.