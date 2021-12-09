Elementary school students in Texas are learning how to read and write with a little help from a unique teacher's aide.
The sheriff's department in Arapahoe County, Texas has launched a new program at a nearby elementary school, and the lessons are coming from a special guest.
Rex, the 9-month-old therapy puppy-in-training, has been going to the Ford Elementary School during reading time.
School Resource Officer Deputy John Gray is Rex's handler. He started bringing the dog to the schools earlier this year.
While there, the students read to him and some write letters to him.
More than 50 letters have already been dropped in Rex's special mailbox with sweet messages that remind school officials Rex is more than a dog.
"We may have a kid that is upset or in crisis and Rex does a really good job of calming them down," Gray said.
The principal of the school says one of the most popular rewards for good behavior is lunch with Rex.
The sheriff's department hopes to expand the program and add more dogs.