Even without the holiday rush and pandemic delays, long lines and security checkpoints can make travel anxiety-inducing.
One Nevada airport has turned to some furry friends to soothe those pre-flight jitters.
"Paws 4 Passengers" is a group that brings some calming therapy dogs to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
The group was founded in 2013 and is run mostly by volunteers. Teams consisting of one human and one loveable dog spend hours walking around the airport, trying to make the terminal seem less dreary for passengers.
The dogs are trying to sense who needs them most.
"If we see a child that's really crying and upset and having a fit. We'll try to go over. That's what Brooke does. She'll go over there and just sit there with that little kid and calm them down. The parents are always saying thank you," said Sheri Harwel of Paws 4 Passengers.
They currently have a roster of 30 therapy dogs, each with their own collectible trading card.
The Lehigh Valley International Airport has a therapy dog program of its own called COPE, which stands for Canines Offering Passengers Encouragement.