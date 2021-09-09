Firefighters in California have been battling the Dixie fire for over 8 weeks. It's been a long and stressful fight, and a therapy dog service out there thought emergency crews could use a distraction.
Members from Paws 4 Love drove from Reno, Nevada to a fire camp in Quincy, California this week. They set up at the event and gave firefighters the chance to unwind with the dogs.
Playing fetch, going on walks, and just being near them were welcome distractions from what firefighters have been going through.
"Everybody loves dogs, everybody loves animals and fire camps can be stressful. And just being able to think about your dogs that are at home. And just to come play with something, you know, it's awesome," said Taylor Grysen, Dixie Fire GIS specialist.
Before the dogs came to Quincy, they spent some time at an events center in Reno, lending a paw to people who were forced to flee from the Caldor Fire.
Paws 4 Love says it understands the value of people taking the time to check in with themselves.
They know how having dogs around can help establish a helpful sense of calm.